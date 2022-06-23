The viral video of Billie Eilish with Tourette syndrome in full performance – Music

billie eilishone of the global divas of the moment, has learned to live with the Tourette syndrome since I was only eleven years old. However, since he has been a total world star for a few years, in 2018 he decided to publicly tell what was happening to him. Nothing like normalizing and giving visibility to this mental illness, which is a neurological disorder that can produce a series of sounds or involuntary movements that cannot be controlled. Simply, people who suffer from it have to learn to live with it and follow a certain treatment. Of course, far from hiding it, she did not hesitate to share it with your followers and recently we told you here, in CHAIN ​​100. Now, through TikTok, a moment of the artist has gone viral in full show with Tourette and we collect some of the thousands of messages of support and affection that you have received.

“Billie Eilish is very strong”

Among so many comments that have not stopped reaching her, empathizing with her illness: “It hurts me to see her like this, but the good thing about now is that she is already controlling it, but when she was younger it was difficult for her”, “she is unique and very strong”“she is to be admired”, “she is a warrior” and even her fans highlighted a detail that we can appreciate in the video of her concert: “How nice the work team to lower the lights” and above all that “The best thing about this video is the fans supporting her”, as his own followers have recognized. Those who are not aware of his success have not hesitated to leave messages of admiration for him. Beyond a young artist who has seen her success grow at a dizzying pace, there is a person who has made visible not only her Tourette, but those ‘oddities’ with which other fans have been able to feel identified. That makes him even bigger.

In fact, at this point in his life, he wants to normalize this and other mental illnesses by setting an example, explaining his own experience after years of suffering from it. And he has done it during the great North American audience, on the program of the popular presenter David Letterman just a month ago, with whom he has had a most interesting talk about his situation. “My Tourette makes things that seem simple much harder”she said during this conversation, “And people’s most common reaction is to laugh, because they think I’m trying to seem funny,” she points out, detailing the feeling she feels when it happens to her: “I always feel incredibly offended”confessed sad and hurt.

The singer also reported that the involuntary gestures caused by this disease are quite frequent and that it is exhausting to have to control them all the time, especially during her performances on stage: “I don’t like it, but it’s part of me and I’ve had to learn to live with it”, detailed. The applause of his unconditional fans has already gone around the world.