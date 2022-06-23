the video of the actress with James Franco that could be decisive

The judicial process that has been facing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since mid-April in the Court of Fairfax, Virginia (United States) has come to an end. During one of her most remembered hearings, the actress acknowledged that on May 22, 2016, the night before asking her then-husband for a divorce, she was with James Franco in her apartment.

Depp and Heard were a couple from 2012 to 2016 (in the middle they got married), they fought on bad terms, she soon denounced him for physical and verbal abuse and in 2018 he reaffirmed it. He denied it, sued her for libel for $50 million, and in response, she countersued him for $100.

The 36-year-old actress had so far denied that she was accompanied by James Franco that night, but Johnny Depp’s lawyers played a video from the building’s elevator security cameras at the trial. which refutes Heard’s version.



Johnny Depp speaks to one of his lawyers, Ben Chew, at Amber Heard’s libel trial. Photo: AFP

compromising video

In 2019, The Blast media released a video where Heard can be seen taking an elevator with a person who appears to be James Franco.. And Depp’s lawyers did not miss the opportunity to take it as evidence.

Franco and Heard’s meeting in the elevator would have occurred a day after the violent fight that would have ended Heard and Depp’s marriage and, according to the actress, with her savagely attacked by the actor.



Depp with his lawyer Camille Vasquez. Photo: AP

In the clip you can see how Heard takes the elevator, goes down to the parking lot of his Los Angeles building and lets a man in (it would be Franco) to go up with her. Knowing that there is a camera recording them, the two position themselves against each other and hide. The timestamp on the video shows that it was taken on May 22, 2016, around 11 p.m.

Amber Heard, 36, was consulted a few weeks ago by Depp’s lawyer, Camile Vásquez, about the actress’s own statements in the judicial process where she said that she had to request a restraining order against Johnny Depp for domestic violence. gender on May 27, 2016 to change the locks on her attic because she was afraid that the actor would come in at any moment and attack her.



James Franco, the man who would have shared an elevator with Heard. Photo: AP

Amber Heard responded to Vasquez that she did not remember what day James Franco had come to the apartment. And that’s when Depp’s lawyer said “Sure, let’s remind him” and played a recording from the building’s elevator surveillance camera. In this video, dated May 22, 2016, Heard and Franco are seen at night going up to the actress’s apartment.