The strange occurrence of Billie Eilish to go unnoticed

Two months after her performance at Coachella, billie eilish He recalled that experience and made some confessions that surprised his followers, especially when he said that he camouflaged himself in the crowd to go unnoticed and be able to enjoy the festival as one more person in the public.

During his appearance on Apple Music’s The Matt Wilkinson Show 1, billie eilish noted that he used one of his backup dancers as a stunt double while she was strolling through the festival. What they did was exchange clothes, making the dancer look exactly the same as how people had seen the singer when she arrived.

