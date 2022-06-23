The strange occurrence of Billie Eilish to go unnoticed

Two months after her performance at Coachella, billie eilish He recalled that experience and made some confessions that surprised his followers, especially when he said that he camouflaged himself in the crowd to go unnoticed and be able to enjoy the festival as one more person in the public.

During his appearance on Apple Music’s The Matt Wilkinson Show 1, billie eilish noted that he used one of his backup dancers as a stunt double while she was strolling through the festival. What they did was exchange clothes, making the dancer look exactly the same as how people had seen the singer when she arrived.

The truth is that they did everything possible to make her look exactly the same, they even gave her a black wig, bows, a mask, sunglasses and even the same shoes and socks

What did Billie Eilish do during Coachella?

While the dancer billie eilish she stayed backstage pretending to be the singer. The mega star donned a large black jacket, the hood to cover her head, sunglasses and a vest. That was how she went out to explore the whole place to experience it from another side.

She remembers with great joy that the plan went perfectly, because nobody noticed and she was able to enjoy her moment of incognito.

In another part of the interview, billie eilish talked about the debut of his new song, “TV”, at a recent show in Manchester. The artist rewrote the track in her voice notes and quickly adapted it for the live show. She also explained that her rising profile has made it more difficult to release music because the spontaneity has fizzled out.

Billie Eilish enjoyed Coachella as a spectator.

“We write music and I want it to come out without…doing months and months of promotion for something,” said the interpreter of “Happier than ever”. “I just want to be able to put out music like before. I think the bigger you get, the harder it seems.”

So it seems that we will have to wait until we can hear new music from the singer.

What did you think of the feat? billie eilish to go unnoticed?