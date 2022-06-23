The OFFICIAL announcement arrives: Cristiano Ronaldo has signed

The official announcement on Cristiano Ronaldo arrives: the Portuguese ace has signed a multi-year agreement, the details

It will also be the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo, Once again. Less than twelve months after his farewell to Juventusresulting in a return to the Manchestester Unitedfor CR7 it is (most likely) the time to pack up again and set off on a new adventure.

His second experience with the Red Devils was below expectations, with the team missing out on qualifying for the Champions League. This, together with the arrival on the bench of ten Hag, could be the prelude to Ronaldo’s new farewell. A situation that will hold court in the coming weeks with Serie A also interested. Among the possible goals of the Portuguese champion there is also our championship with the rumors about a suggestive landing in Romefinding again Mourinhoand those of a sensational possible return to Juventus.

For Cristiano Ronaldo a multi-year agreement: now it’s OFFCIIAL

Pending news on his future, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a multi-year agreement. To announce it officially was the Binancea company with which the Portuguese champion has signed an exclusive partnership.

As stated in the company’s press release, the forward “will launch several NFT collections every year. The note explains that “the collaboration foresees the launch by Binance of a global campaign with the aim of making the Web3 known to Ronaldo’s fans, bringing them closer to this world through NFTs”.

The partnership involves the creation of “a series of collections of NFT which will be offered for sale exclusively on Binance’s NFT platform “.