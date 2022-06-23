The new ‘Elvis’ by Baz Luhrmann, the most ‘Hollywood’ bet on the movie billboard

Direct from the Cannes Festival, the director of the mythical musical ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001) Baz Luhrman lands on the Spanish movie billboard this weekend with the long-awaited biopic of the King of Rock ‘Elvis’, the most ‘Hollywood’ bet of the rooms starring the Californian austin butler.

‘ELVIS’: 20 YEARS OF RISE AND RISE OF THE GREATEST KING OF ROCK

Almost a decade after directing Leonardo di Caprio in ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013), and more than twenty after the emblematic and unforgettable ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001), Baz Luhrmann returns with the long-awaited biography of the King of Rock Elvis Presley, in the biopic ‘Elvis’, with music again as the main character.

Thirty-something Austin Butler has been chosen to play ‘Elvis’ in a story centered on the artist through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager, played by Tom Hanks: more of 20 years of complicity that includes the rise to unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States.

The tape, which arrives this Friday the 24th in theaters, will be available in August on HBO Max.

ETHAN HAWKE IS VERY SCARY IN ‘BLACK PHONE’ AND YOU CAN’T SEE HIS FACE

Scott Derrickson directs from a screenplay by C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson from an original story by Joe Hill, a horror, dark fantasy and science fiction writer, also known for being one of the two sons of the famous writer Stephen King and for having created some of the most disturbing works in the genre of horror and science fiction.

Starring a chilling Ethan Hawke (who already worked with Derrickson in ‘Sinister’, 2012) whose face is never seen, ‘Black Phone’ tells the story of a masked man who, in the 70s, in Colorado , kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement.

When a broken and offline phone begins to ring, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victims, who are determined to prevent the teenager from ending up just like them.

‘FULL OF GRACE’, A TRUE STORY OF LOVE TO GOD AND FOOTBALL

Roberto Bueso (‘La banda’, 2019) writes and directs this optimistic and luminous comedy that tells the true story of Real Madrid footballer Valdo, ever since he was just a boy sheltered in a school for orphans in Alicante, where a very special, Sister Marina, decides to get them out of their ostracism by giving them what they like best: a ball and technique to play soccer.

With Carmen Machi in the lead role, along with Paula Usero, Pablo Chiapella, Manolo Solo, Nuria González and Dairon Tallon, the film goes back to the 90s when sister Marina is assigned to the El Parral school, whose closure seems imminent. Unless someone comes up with an idea that convinces the Bishopric that it’s worth keeping it open.

ISABELLE HUPPERT WANTS TO BE A MINISTER IN ‘PARIS PROMISES’

After a long career as mayor of a city near Paris, Clémence (Isabelle Huppert) faces the challenge of jumping into national politics and defending the rights of the most disadvantaged as a minister, assuring them the continuity of a plan to save the city from poverty and unemployment along with the help of his faithful right-hand man Yazid (Reda Kateb).

Directed by Thomas Kruithof, who also writes the screenplay, ‘Paris Promises’ explores the credibility of politicians, integrity and the dilemmas that come with power.

‘A LOVE IN SCOTLAND’, OR MAYBE WE WEREN’T REALLY DATING

Written and directed by the Belgian Bouli Lanners, who also plays the title role, ‘A love in Scotland’ is a love story that blurs the lines between truth and lies in this complex romance that follows Phil, a fifty-year-old who lives in a Presbyterian community in the north of Scotland, who suddenly suffers a stroke that causes him to lose his memory.

When he leaves the hospital, Millie, a woman from the community who cares for him, makes him believe that the two had a secret romantic relationship and they begin to build new bonds based on a lie.

THE FAMILY AND SOME MORE IN THE COMEDY ‘AN UNEXPECTED LIO’

French comedy directed by Melissa Drigeard (‘Jamais le Premier Soir’, 2014) that revolves around the family, the couple and lies in a kind and delicate tone.

Starring Elsa Zylberstein, Stéphane De Groodt and Guy Marchand, the film follows the family formed by Audrey and Jérôme and their three children; everything is wonderful and they have a perfect professional life. One weekend, they each decide to travel on their own… with their respective lovers, only they both had the same idea: to go to his country house.

‘THE SNOW LEOPARD’, NATURE, AND LOTS OF LOVE IN THE LOOK

Nature photographer Vincet Munier takes a leap into the documentary as he records with his cameras the pursuit of the mythical snow leopard, a wild animal that lives at an altitude of six thousand meters in Tibet and serves as a reference for him to reflect on the man’s lost connection with nature and the urgent need to recover the ability to see.

In the film, Munier guides writer Sylvain Tesson on his search for the snow leopard, introducing him to the delicate art of observation, the interpretation of tracks, and the patience required to locate the animals. And, while touring the peaks, both learn to listen to each other and to establish the only possible dialogue with nature: respect and reverence.

IDENTITY, ADOLESCENCE AND COMMITMENT IN ‘CAMILA WILL BE GOING OUT TODAY’

The Argentinian Inés María Barrionuevo directs ‘Camilia will go out tonight’, an intimate, committed and unsettling film about the evolution of the adolescent Camilia when her mother decides to move the family to attend the last days of her grandmother’s life.

Leaving behind her friends and a liberal public high school for a traditional private institution, Camila gets a bit lost in the labyrinth of growing up, bringing out a somewhat fierce but sincere temper that Camila needs to prove is hers and it is not imbued by the environment.

‘THE LAW OF TEHRAN’: POSSESSION OF DRUGS IS PUNISHABLE BY DEATH

In Iran, possession of drugs is punishable by death, whether you carry 30 grams or 50 kilos; Under these conditions, drug traffickers have no qualms about playing big and crack sales have skyrocketed. There are more than 6.5 million drug addicts and a policeman, detective Samad, (Payman Maadi) wants to capture the top drug lord, Nasser (Navid Mohammadzadeh).

The second feature film by the young Iranian director Saeed Roustayi, who also writes the script, ‘The Law of Teheran’ is a police and action thriller where there is also social criticism.

AND DIRECT TO FILMIN, ‘TRUE THINGS’, ANOTHER RUTH WILSON RECITAL

The English actress Ruth Wilson premieres this Friday directly on the Spanish platform Filmin the film ‘True Things’, a feature film that she also produces, about the story of Deborah Kay Davies ‘Truths about me’, a contained drama where she plays a woman constantly pressured by society to ‘do the right thing’.

Protagonist of series like ‘The Affair’, ‘Luther’ or ‘Mrs. Wilson’, his most personal project about the amazing history of his family -his grandparents were agents of the British M16-, Wilson brings to life in this film directed by the British Harry Wootliff a young woman in her thirties, without a partner and with an unrewarding job, desperately trying to fit in.