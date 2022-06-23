The JLo effect: what it means and why Ben Affleck and Alex Rodriguez benefited from it

Ain-law for a 2021 article in the New York Timesthe JLo effect is directly related to the many different types of success that Jennifer Lopez has accumulated over the years. It is also related to her being over 50 years old and still looking young, fresh and fit. But more importantly, the JLo effect it is the one that makes other famous men increase their influence and improve their image thanks to it.

passed with Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony and it also happened with Ben Affleck. For all of them, dating Jennifer Lopez It brought them much more status than they had because of how successful and famous she is. New York Times highlights how relevant it has remained Jennifer Lopez for the last three decades effortlessly.

Do other female celebrities also have this effect?

Since we are taking this term from the New York TimesThe effect JLo Other amazing women have experienced it like Shakira either Britney Spears. They also made their respective spouses more famous than they were when they weren’t dating them. Shakira made Antonio de la Ra much more relevant and created the power couple that Gerard Pique I completely screwed up when I cheated on her.

In the case of Britney Spears, she made completely unknown people famous and then they were ostracized again because they weren’t that relevant in the first place. Both of them are also incredibly talented, beautiful and successful. Though Shakira is the one who can really be compared with Jennifer Lopez In that aspect.

The JLo Effect arrives at the Urban Dictionary

This term was best explained by New York Times with all the nuances that we just told you about. However, the famous Urban Dictionary I already had a JLo effect definition that was recently updated. First, it related to a person who wants to tighten their pants so that their butt looks bigger than normal.

However, recent entries are using the effect JLo to describe an older person who appears much younger. The last entry was from March 2020, which means that it probably needs a new update of the term. Jennifer Lopez it has all the makings of being a trendsetter and that’s exactly what it’s been doing all its life. Long live the JLo Effect!