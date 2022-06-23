The iPhone 12 Pro Max plummets its price on Amazon

Share

If you take advantage of this Amazon offer you can take a piece of iPhone 12 Pro Max at an incredible price.

6.7-inch OLED screen, A14 Bionic chip, 5G, triple rear camera, battery for more than a day, fast charge, water resistance… the iPhone 12 Pro Max has everything you need and more. And now it can be yours at an exceptional price on Amazon if you take advantage of this offer.

The iPhone 12 ProMax It cost just a few months ago more than 1,200 euros, but now if you take advantage of this Amazon offer you can take it home for only 869 euros. This is a great opportunity in an iPhone that will last for many years and has truly top-of-the-range specifications.

Product is reconditioned and fully functional. Backed by Amazon Renewed’s 1-year warranty.

Is a refurbished iPhone worth it? In this case, yes

Refurbished devices allow us enjoy much more expensive models at an exceptional price. It is one of the best ways to get a cheap iPhone as refurbished devices look exactly like a new device, but they cost much less. And Amazon is one of the best stores to buy a refurbished iPhone.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best options on the market. With a processor that the competition has not been able to beat, a screen with incredible quality and cameras that perform in all kinds of situations. It is certainly a great iPhone that you can enjoy for years to come by updating to the latest version of iOS.

Amazon Renewed is a Amazon Qualified Service which performs a full diagnostic test, replacing faulty parts and thoroughly cleaning the device to keep it looking like new. All of these repairs are performed with new or reused Apple components in like-new condition and have A year of warranty.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the biggest iPhone ever released by Apple and one of the best options you will find in this price range. It has specifications that are hard to beat:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 1,284 x 2,778 pixels and 460 dpi.

Ceramic Shield, more resistant than any smartphone glass.

5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and high-quality streaming.

A14 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone.

Advanced triple camera system with 12 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and 12 MP 2.5x telephoto sensor.

Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

IP68 water resistance, 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

20W fast charge.

Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, which attach easily and enable faster wireless charging.

Compatible with iOS 15 and all its news.

