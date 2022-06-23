The highest grossing film in history returns to the cinema, we talk about Titanic

When we say “highest grossing movie in historymany will think of Avatar either Avengers: EndgameBut before these titles came along, a single movie reigned supreme for a long time, Titanic.

The first foray of james cameron in the drama and the catastrophe cinemais based on the real events of the titanic and its subsequent collapse to tell us the love story of two passengers from totally different social strata. The film featured performances by Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet, Katy Bates, Frances Fisher, Visitor Garber, billy zane Y bill paxton.

In addition to finishing consolidate the career of DiCaprio Y WinsletTitanic won a huge number of awards, such as 14 Oscar nominationsof which won 11including Best Director for Cameron and Best film.

By the time Titanic (1997) was made, the film was one of the most expensive of its timehaving a budget of $200 million dollars. Their collection exceeded all expectations and measurement, currently it is located in $2,201,647,264 dollars.

As the 2023 will mark the 25th anniversary of the legendary film is preparing a revival with a fully remastered version. As reported by Deadline, Disney set the date of Feb. 10 for re-release throughout the territory of USA. For now it is unknown if the revival will also be given on the same date for Latin America Y Spain.

This is not the first time that Titanic has made a triumphant return to theaters. Previously the film was presented at the 2012achieving a amazing $67 million gross only in its first week. In 2017, for the twentieth anniversary, the history of the transatlantic was presented once again in theaters. At that time, the first positions of the blockbuster films in history were occupied by Avatar Y titanica. In 2019 with the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, titanica moved to third place.

The good news for Cameron fans does not stop there, since in september this year, Avatar (2009) will be re-released once again. The highest grossing movie in history will return for refresh the memory of the publicahead of the premiere in December of the highly anticipated, Avatar: The Way of the Water.

