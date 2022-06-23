The former Marvel Studios attorney explains how actors appear in both Marvel and DC movies

The former Marvel Studios attorney explained how some actors appear in both Marvel Comics and DC movies.

The list of actors and actresses who have appeared ever since in comic books Marvel (produced by Marvel Studiosfrom the Fox or from Sony) and the DC Comics is certainly very long and includes names of the likes of Angela Bassett, Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Djimon Hounsou, Christian Bale, Idris Elba, Josh Brolin And Jared Leto. The entrance of Daniela Melchior (interpreter of Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission from James Gunn) in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rekindled fans’ curiosity about ways that make this transition possible, which often occurs simultaneously, from Marvel to DC or vice versa.

During a recent interview granted to ComicBook.com, Paul Sarkerformer Marvel Studios production attorney and current co-host of Better Call Paul (podcast focusing on “business of show business“) Answered other legal questions about his duties for the film division of House of Ideas. Sarker, who oversaw the star’s contracts for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron And Thor: The Dark Worldtried to shed some light on the issue, revealing that the goal of the study is to achieve the “first position“:

“When a film studio has contract options, it generally comes to dictate the rules. They can’t decide what an actor can do when he’s not shooting, but they have quite significant exclusivity. For example, if you are the star of a Marvel franchise, you can’t do DC movies or other big movie work, unless you get clearance from Marvel because they want to be in what’s called ‘first position.’ They have their own movie and then there will be a window for a sequel and then a window after that for a third. So it’s something that is constantly moving. “

As explained by Sarker, in the event that Marvel Studios would like to enforce this option present in the contract of their talent, the plaintiff is obligated to comply with this part of the agreement:

“If they choose to exercise their option, the plaintiff must be there by the set date. Then they will exercise the option and then there is a certain period of time within which they have to tell you what the beginning is [delle riprese] and in that window you can’t do any other projects. “

The situation, according to the lawyer, it can get complicated when Marvel doesn’t make an actual decision on the contract option. Consequently, an actor can “to force the hand“Saying that he will accept a role in another blockbuster if the option has not yet affected the time window:

“[I Marvel Studios] they have the ability to say no, but they can speed things up. Basically you could force their hand and say ‘No, I’ll take this job unless you want to exercise your option and tell me I can’t’, so it’s very complicated. “

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“

