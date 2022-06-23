the first date of the European tour is Forlì Eventi in Forlì

After a long wait, the legendary returns to tread the stages of the whole world William Parker, absolute protagonist of jazz and beyond. And the first European tour after this forced break will start right from Forlì – Sunday 3 July (9.30 pm) at the San Domenico Arena – and will see him together with two exceptional musicians, such as Pasquale Mirra, the best known Italian vibraphonist and Hamid Drake, another icon of the world music scene who continues to write the history of music.





Organized by Area Sismica in collaboration with the Municipality of Forlì, the concert will be the preview event of the sixth edition of Forlì Open Music, the festival dedicated to different sound languages, from tradition to the present, which will take place on the weekend of 5 and 6 November 2022, with great artists from the international scene. Among the first confirmed names, the incredible Franco-Japanese quartet Kaze with a special guest, the great electronic music composer and performer Ikue Mori; the young saxophonist, composer and improviser Chris Pitsiokos (1990) among the greatest exponents of the New York avant jazz; and the Sidera Saxophone Quartet, one of the most important and popular ensembles on the contemporary Italian scene.





The extraordinary nature of the trio composed by William Parker, Hamid Drake and Pasquale Mirra is due not only to the absolute caliber of the protagonists, but also to the eclecticism they are able to exhibit, passing from funk to soul, to references to classic jazz and world music.





Defined by the New York Times “irreducible musician”, the double bass player William Parker, has been active since the 70s, making himself noticed by the public and critics by playing with the pianist Cecil Taylor. He also performed in various Peter Brötzmann ensembles and played with saxophonist David S. Ware from 1989 until his last concert in 2011. In the early 2000s he founded the William Parker Quartet, whose album O’Neal’s Porch was included in the Best of 2001 by the New York Times, DownBeat and the Jazz Journalists Association. Petit Oiseau was subsequently chosen as one of the best jazz records of 2008 by the Wall Street Journal, BBC Radio Three, The Village Voice and PopMatters. In 2006 Parker received the Resounding Vision Award from Nameless Sound. In March 2007, his book Who Owns Music? published by Buddy’s Knife Jazzedition in Cologne, where he collects his political thoughts, poems and essays. In June 2011, RogueArt published his second book, Conversations, a collection of interviews with leading free jazz musicians and far-sighted thinkers, mainly from the African American community.





Considered one of the most interesting vibraphonists on the Italian and international scene Pasquale Mirra collaborates and has collaborated with great improvisers on the world scene, including: Michel Portal, Fred Frith, William Parker, Rob Mazurek, Hank Roberts, Nicole Mitchell, Tristan Honsinger, Ernst Rijseger, Ballakè Sissoko, Butch Morris, Lansiné Kouyaté, Jeff Parker , Micheal Blake.

From 2013 to 2018 he was nominated best Italian vibraphonist by the trade magazine Jazz it. In 2014 and 2015 he is also considered among the best musicians of the year by the critics of the Musica Jazz magazine. Since 2008 he has been steadily collaborating with the well-known American percussionist Hamid Drake with whom he plays and has played in various projects, participating in numerous festivals in America and Europe. With the Mop Mop, a group with which he has been collaborating on a regular basis for 15 years, he plays in numerous European festivals and takes part in the music of the film “To Rome with Love” by the American director and actor Woody Allen. Since 2015 he has been playing with the C’mon Tigre group with whom he has played in many Italian and European festivals. He has recorded over 40 discs for various Italian and foreign labels and is a member of the Bassesfere Collective, an association for the development and dissemination of improvised and research music. He carries out an intense teaching activity as an external expert at the Primary Schools of Bologna and supports workshops at various Italian Festivals. He holds Conduction Masterclasses at the State Conservatory and the Liceo Musicale in Bologna.





Percussionist and vocalist Hamid Drake he is considered the fundamental drummer of the new American jazz. Born in Louisiana, raised in the stimulating atmosphere of the black Chicago of the 60s, the young Hank (later he would take the name of Hamid) approaches the association of musicians called Aacm, which has revolutionized the conceptions of jazz. He joins the group of one of the Chicago veterans, saxophonist Fred Anderson, with whom he made his first tours in Europe in the 70s. At 23 he is still an immature drummer, but already shows interest in the polyrhythms of other African American cultures, in particular Jamaican reggae. In the same year he collaborates with Don Cherry; this historical trumpeter and multi-instrumentalist exposes him to his own multicultural conception of music, which will deeply influence him. It is no coincidence that shortly after Drake joined the Mandingo Griot Society of the great Gambian griot Foday Musa Suso. The re-appropriation of African roots leads Drake to frequently use the traditional drums of the various African ethnic areas, an element that makes his music very original, especially when he returns to work with leading avant-garde jazz players such as William Parker, Ken Vandermark, Peter Broetzmann. To underline his wide and heterogeneous range of experiences, we cannot fail to mention the involvement in the formations of Herbie Hancock and Bill Laswell.









