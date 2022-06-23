The camera of this ‘smartphone’ is pure magic | Hello, we are honor

Mobile photography has become a genre with its own identity. The ease of reaching into your pocket and taking out your phone to immortalize a moment -either to remember it later or share it on social networks- has displaced traditional SLR and compact cameras to the bottom of the drawer. Self-portraits also have a lot fault of this new direction: we live immersed in the era selfie, a trend from which it seems difficult to escape.

When purchasing a new smartphone it is not surprising that cameras (and their many functionalities) have been gaining ground as a strong selling point. The type of lens, its possibilities or the quality of the images are carefully compared and evaluated. And they’re not only judged for taking photos, they’re also judged on their video-taking skills. Overnight, the one who more or less seems to have become an Annie Leibovitz or Steven Spielberg wannabe.

Not all manufacturers of a smartphone They respond in the same way to the incipient portrait and videographic desires of the population. There are those who comply with the record (and then come the laments of budding photographers and videographers) and those who seek excellence, such as HONOR. HONOR Magic4 Pro, the brand’s flagship, is revolutionizing the industry with its cutting-edge technology, incredible design and exceptional performance.

spectacular design

With a 6.81-inch display and ultra-thin bezels (just 0.94mm), HONOR Magic4 Pro features a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio. It uses AMOLED LTPO technology, which minimizes eye fatigue and achieves a more comfortable viewing; likewise, the screen has a resolution of 1,312×2,848 pixels, which allows it to display up to 1,070 million colors. All these characteristics materialize in an immersive and authentic visual experience, especially during the viewing of films or in moments gaming.

In addition to having a state-of-the-art ultra-thin screen, the HONOR Magic4 Pro aesthetic is determined by its triple circular camera, arranged symmetrically. This iconic design has been baptized by the brand as ‘Eye of Muse’

All four sides of the HONOR Magic4 Pro screen are slightly curved. The grip is more comfortable, as is handling the phone with one hand. No more juggling to reach all the ends of the glass with your thumb, endangering the physical integrity of the phone: HONOR, once again, makes life easier for its users.

But if there is something for which the look One of the most striking features of this terminal is its triple circular chamber, arranged symmetrically. This iconic design, named Eye of Muse (“Ojo de la Musa”), is characteristic of the manufacturer and hides one of the most sensational optics on the market

Capture (like nobody else) the best moments

HONOR Magic4 Pro exceeds all standards set so far. It uses a triple camera with Ultra-Fusion computational photography, a technical advance that allows the smartphone produce high-definition images with outstanding quality, even if the images are taken from long distances. With computational photography, the phone’s panoramic and ultra-wide camera offers 65% sharper and clearer photos. In combination with the telephoto camera, the improvement is 160%.

These are the three cameras that HONOR Magic4 Pro equips inserted in its Eye of Muse:

• 50 MP wide angle (megapixels) with advanced 7P lens, 1/1.56-inch ultra HD sensor and f/1.8 aperture lens. Allows you to take high-definition photos, even in low-light or backlit scenes. With this lens, the light captured is increased by 18%, the sharpness of the images is 8% greater and the definition of the edges is increased by 25%. The photographs are exceptionally realistic and authentic, particularly the portraits.

The 50-megapixel wide-angle camera lets you take high-definition photos, even in low-light or backlit scenes.

• 50MP Ultra Wide with 1/2.50-inch ultra HD sensor, f/2.2 aperture lens, 0.5-1x zoom and 122° field of view, which manages to cover a wide field of view in a single snapshot. Nothing (and no one) will be left out of the photo.

• 64MP telephoto lens, with 1/2-inch ultra HD sensor, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, optical image stabilization sensor and OIS system. This lens provides greater detail in both foreground and background. Immortalizing small moments in great detail, like that butterfly perched on a flower, will be possible.

There’s still more

The Eye of Muse The HONOR Magic4 Pro adds an anti-flicker sensor, to reduce this effect when taking photos, and a multi-point laser focus system, capable of detecting information about the exposure in real time, which allows a fast and precise focus while effects bokeh (blur) awesome.

In addition to the triple rear camera, the device incorporates a 12-megapixel front camera with a 100º intelligent wide-angle selfie function and capable of recording in 4K

Let’s turn it around. On the other hand, the arsenal of HONOR Magic4 Pro cameras is completed with a secondary front optic, to be seen both in photo and video (in reality it is double, since it is accompanied by another one in charge of facial unlocking with 3D technology). It has 12 MP, f/2.4 aperture and a function selfie 100° smart wide angle. The camera also records video in 4K.

For film ‘directors’

HONOR Magic4 Pro also offers cinema-level video recording. Based on a dual-chain computational video and photo algorithm, the terminal can capture high-quality images while recording videos, all without compromising quality, which is common with other manufacturers.

Also, it is the first smartphone capable of recording Log 4K 10-bit video at 60 frames per second (fps). The data is not to be overlooked: the Log format is the one used by the film industry to improve tonality or increase the high dynamic range (HDR) in order to optimize images. There is nothing.

HONOR Magic 4 Pro is the first smartphone on the market capable of recording Log 4K 10-bit video at 60 frames per second (fps).

HONOR Magic4 Pro also has tools such as Cinematic 3D, AI Film Effects and Magic-Log Movier Master, designed to create movies. With them, the post-production possibilities are multiplied to the (undoubtedly) delight of content creators with a Hollywood soul.

This ‘smartphone’ is available in four shades: in a snowy White, a sober Black, a striking Cyan Green and an elegant Gold tone. It can be purchased on the HONOR website.