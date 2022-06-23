The Ballad of the Nightingale and the Serpent, also in the cast a star of Euphoria

A star of Euphoriathe hugely popular HBO series starring Zendaya, has joined the cast of the prequel film of Hunger Games, The Ballad of the Nightingale and the Serpent. We are talking about Hunter Schafer, interpreter of Jules. He will appear alongside Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in Lionsgate’s attempt to regain Panem’s old magic. Schafer will play Tigris Snow, cousin and confidant of Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), who, as fans of the Suzanne Collins saga will know, will one day become the ruler of the dystopian world depicted in the novels and film adaptations starring Jennifer Lawrence. As with previous films, too The Ballad of the Nightingale and the Serpent is based on the author’s YA novels Suzanne Collins. The novel was released in 2020, while the film adaptation will hit theaters at November 2023. Lionsgate has already revealed that Rachel Zegler, starring in West Side Story by Spielberg, will be the face of Lucy Gray Baird.

The Ballad of the Nightingale and the Serpent (The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in the original) tells the origins of the saga’s antagonist, President Snow, as he prepares for the 10th edition of the Hunger Games. Set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the scene, the film will reveal when a young Snow has developed a special relationship with Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute to District 12, as he takes her under her leadership, complicating her role. in games.

The remainder of the previously announced cast includes Jerome Lance as Marcus, a District 2 tribute; Knox Gibson and Mackenzie Lansing as District 8 and District 4 tributes, Bobbin and Coral; Ashley Liao and Aamer Husain as Clemensia Dovecote and Felix Ravinstill, mentors of the District 11 tributes. The prequel will also be directed by Francis Lawrence, former director of the previous adaptations of the YA saga. Nina Jacobson and her production partner Brad Simpson, who oversaw the other films in the series, return as producers alongside Lawrence. The latest version of the script is by Michael Lesslie (Assassin’s Creed), who developed the scripts previously written by the creator of Hunger Games Suzanne Collins and the screenwriter of Little Miss Sunshine Michael Arndt.