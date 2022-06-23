Texan boots: 8 outfits with camperos, summer and winter

The Texan boots they can immediately make an outfit more interesting and glamorous. Comfortable, gritty and super customizable, the Texans give an air wild able to make us stand out from the crowd. Combining them is very simple: Texan boots lend themselves to different look. There are so many models to choose the perfect one for our outfit, and you can show off both in summer that in winter . And if you are still not convinced we recommend how to combine the Texan boots in 8 outfits that you will not wait to recreate.

How to combine Texan boots? 8 cow girl outfits

Made famous by cowboy of the Far West, Texans are originally from the United States. When the US annexed Texas, they were fascinated by the distinctive style of the gods vaqueros, of which the peculiarity was the ankle boots with heel and mid-calf leg. Today i camperos have become a real must thanks to stars like Belén , Taylor Swift And Miley Cyruswho even sported a pair during performances or… with a bikini.

How to wear Texans in the summer?

Choose some perforated summer Texan boots to decline in different looks. With a fresh and simple dress they are perfect for the daywhile with a more elegant outfit or with a shirt they are ideal for summer evenings. There are no rules here, have fun experimenting with different looks in the summer!

How to wear tall Texans? With the mini

If you are looking for an outfit with high Texan boots you have just found it: wear them with one miniskirt mid-thigh. You can choose a model snug and that leaves little room for imagination, or one more line vaporous for a more boho style. Remember that tall Texan boots will be the protagonists: choose a simple top it’s a oversized jacket in neutral tones to accompany and complete the outfit. With a maxi vest and a knee-length dress, tall Texans are also perfect for the office.

Low Texan boots and jeans

How to include low Texan boots in a look from everyday? Simple, using the king’s boss casual: the jeans ! Choose a pair of Texan ankle boots, and a skinny jeans or cigarette. Above you can choose one maxi shirt to get an urban effect, or a worked blouse for a bon ton style.

Texan boots and romantic dress

Who says that Texan boots are they just for casual? Combining them with a midi dress with a romantic flavor you can get a très chic effect. Opt for dresses a floral patterns or with inserts in protection payment, and for a soft line that can slide over the body, to emphasize the contrast even more. Use a belt cowboy (therefore high and with the buckle studded with details and rhinestones) to highlight the waist. The final touch? A nice hat wide brim!

Texan boots and maxi dress

Longing for more style elegant? If you have gods black Texans it’s a maxi dress with side slit you hit the bull’s-eye. Bet everything on a look boho chic from rock references: from the fantasy of the dress to the choice of accessories, everything must shout “rebellious”. This outfit is perfect for summer evenings, to be combined with Texan ankle boots summer.

Texan boots and leather dresses

Mixing these two elements from the forte personality you get an unprecedented look! For an outfit of character matched by tall Texans a leather shorts or a miniskirt. Opt for an ankle-length model if you choose to combine Texans with a leather pants or a leather leggings. The icing on the cake: a nail with studs or… fringes, to stay on topic.

White Texan boots to break up a single color look

If you are a total lover monochromatic looks, white Texan boots are the top accessory that should never be underestimated! The whiteness of white breaks the monotony of a single color look, shifting the focus to the boots.

Coachella style cowboy boots with fringes

And here we are at the Texan boot par excellence: the one with the fringes. This model is bold and glamorous, but demands a boho combination. To create a perfect outfit imagine having to go to the very famous music festival the Coachella : choose a country-style dress, or opt for a simple look of T-shirt and denim shorts.

