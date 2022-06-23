Taylor Swift announces release date for ‘Carolina’

Taylor Swift will be part of the soundtrack of the film directed by Olivia Newman “Where the Crawdads Sing”. The film will hit national theaters on September 1.

What do we know about Caroline?

Social media has gone crazy. And it is that Taylor Swift announced the release of a new song call “Carolina”.

The song produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, is the theme song for the new movie directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon, “Where The Crawdads Sing“.

Aaron Dessner has been a faithful collaborator with Swift. Participating in the last two albums of the singer, “Folklore” Y “Evermore”.

For the film, Dessner and Swift used instruments that were only available before 1953, and they did it in one take. In the same way that the songs were recorded in the 50’s, which is the time in which the film is developed.

The director of the film confessed that she had been very moved by the song that Taylor presented to the team.“I love Taylor’s songs but I never cry like that”. Newman told Variety.

It should be remembered that in March the singer had shown a trailer for the film where “Caroline” was heard for the first time.

According to Variety, Tay’s new song was written when the singer was still working on her 2020 “Folklore” album. It was around this time that Swift began reading the Delia Owens novel on which the Olivia Newman film is based.

“She read this book and loved it so much, and then she heard we were making a movie. She was making her ‘Folklore’ album and then she wrote a song with all that ‘Folklore’ crew, which was so haunting and magical and beautiful.” . Witherspoon commented during an interview with Variety.

The singer shared the news through her social networks. And he told his followers that they should be vigilant at midnight.





