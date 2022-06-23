Talented Mr. Crocodile, released teaser trailer featuring Shawn Mendes

Based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, The talent of Mr. Crocodile is a live-action story for the whole family the story of the crocodile Lyleanimated by the voice of Shawn Mendes, and his adventures with the Primm family. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordonwritten by Will Davies, the film sees in the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. In addition, the story is accompanied by the original songs performed by Mendes and written by the authors of The Greatest ShowmanBenj Pasek and Justin Paul.

HISTORY

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that one can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

WHEN IT COMES OUT

THEl Talent of Mr. Crocodile, produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, will arrive in the dining room from 27 October.

THE TEASER TRAILER