Sylvester Stallone thinks about the story of ‘Creed III’ after leaving the saga

Sylvester Stallone shares his thoughts on Creed III’s “interesting” story, which takes the franchise in a different direction after his departure in front of the cameras. More than four decades ago, Stallone wrote and starred in John G. Avildsen’s Rocky. The film introduced viewers to Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, aka the “Italian Stallion,” a 30-year-old Philadelphia boxer and contract muscle who is given the chance of a lifetime when he is chosen to box the world champion. of the heavyweights, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Rocky’s cultural impact spawned multiple sequels, which initially seemed to conclude with 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Following the disappointing Rocky V, Stallone intended the sixth film to be the swan song for his iconic character. Instead, he became primarily responsible for the franchise’s revival. Writer/director Ryan Coogler convinced Stallone to return as a mentor/trainer/father in a spinoff centered on Apollo Creed’s illegitimate son, Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan). Creed and Creed II were critical and commercial successes, with the former earning Stallone his second Oscar nomination in 40 years for his performance. With Creed II, Rocky made another final bow and handed over the reins to Jordan, who will make his directorial debut with Creed III. Now, Stallone has shared his thoughts on the upcoming movie following his alleged departure from the franchise.

In a recent interview with Metro during the Paramount+ UK presentation, Stallone discussed what fans can expect from Creed III. Having stepped down from the spotlight, Stallone is a producer on the film, which he mocked as “really interesting.” Outside of joking, he explained that “It takes it in a different direction. I wish them well and keep hitting.”

These comments seem to be further confirmation that Stallone won’t be appearing in Creed III, which is appropriate considering how its predecessor ended. Following in the footsteps of Stallone – who directed all of the Rocky movies except the first – it was announced last year that Jordan would be directing Creed III. In addition to Jordan’s Adonis, the film will feature the return of Tessa Thompson’s Bianca and Phylicia Rashad’s Mary Anne Creed. Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki) will play Adonis’ next rival, Anderson Dame. As the first installment in the Rocky universe without Stallone, the trilogy seems poised to focus more on its identity as a standalone narrative.and less in nostalgia by remixing the usual formula of the franchise.

In addition to Rocky (and Rambo), Stallone will appear in the upcoming superhero movie Samaritan, Expendables 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his first television role in Paramount+’s Tulsa King. With all of that on the agenda, it certainly looks like fans might never see Stallone’s Balboa again. That said, the 75-year-old actor is still hinting at the Italian stallion’s return in a possible Rocky prequel. He is yet to see if that happens. Meanwhile, Stallone’s approval builds anticipation for Creed III ahead of its theatrical release next year.