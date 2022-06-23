Summer 2022 manicure, jewel effect like Jennifer Lopez

The trusted manicurist of Jennifer Lopez he always knows how to interpret the wishes of his number one client, who recently landed on Netflix with the docufilm Halftime (between criticism and applause). Let’s talk about Tom Bachik, who shared the latest on Instagram Summer 2022 manicure made for JLo. Protagonists, stiletto nails (the most popular nail shape on Instagram) covered with jewel decorations, between plays of transparencies and silver reflections with a bling bling effect. An impossible detail to miss: the love at first sight engagement ring that boyfriend Ben Affleck put on the finger of the Latin pop star, destined to soon become his wife. In the caption, the Hollywood manicurist quotes one of JLo’s hits: “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got, I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block”. To make the double mom’s nail look even more precious and dazzling, the perfect match with sparkling eye makeup recreated by applying a creamy eyeshadow in bronze tones to the eyelid and dressing the kilometric lashes with volumizing mascara in ultra black shades. For JLo, more is more.

Jewel manicure, the nail trend of the summer

JLo is not alone in being fascinated by the jewel manicure, in her case inspired by the universe of diamonds. As the magazine explained some time ago PopSugar, the hottest nail trend on the red carpet provides a dazzling and hyper luxurious combination of nail look and jewelry. Star exaggeration? Well yes, but even just to dream and get inspired, we don’t find anything wrong. A few examples: at the latest SAG Awards, Selena Gomez took advice from Tom Bachick (again him!) And sported an enchanting green enamel in perfect harmony with the sparkling emerald ring, giant and clearly visible on her middle finger. While at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, manicurist Natalie Minerva gave Jodie Turner-Smith a princely manicure inspired by the colors and finishes of the gems (diamonds and emeralds) of her rings, bracelet and tiara. she. Is flashy beautiful? Sometimes yes. And if we mere mortals obviously cannot have jewels of this kind, the rule of law applies low cost replica, with delightfully pop costume jewelery and silver, bronze, gold, copper and diamond enamels. Super sparkling, of course.

3 enamels in precious colors for Summer 2022

Golden Sand enamel, It offers a resistant, fine and ultra-bright film, for an absolutely homogeneous lacquer effect Chanel

douglas € 27.00

Perfumed Nail Polish Effect Sparkling Edition Gel, Shiny Gold Color, deliciously scented

Nourishing nail polish, Color No. 158 Steel the lead, effect of maximum silver shine

