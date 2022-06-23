Suicide at UNAM: they accuse depression and stress in the Faculty of Medicine

A student from the Faculty of Medicine threw himself into the void from one of the buildings and died, this Thursday, inside Ciudad Universitaria, the main campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Although the reasons that led him to make such a decision have not been confirmed, students have reported high levels of pressure and stress.

Only the unfortunate death of the student was announced and the Faculty of Medicine suspended its academic activities, students used social networks to denounce the high levels of pressure and stress to which they are subjected each semester, which has led them to have academic and personal problems.

Medicine is beautiful, under a lot of pressure and stress, it is not,” wrote a student from the highest house of studies.

Through Twitter, students from the Faculty of Medicine pointed out the teachers for subjecting them to “very low stress levels%#$” and accused the study center for not taking care of the mental integrity of its students; They even said that it was “a matter of time” for something like this to happen.

“There is a lot of pressure on us and they treat us the ver$# since we started the race”, was the comment of a UNAM student after the unfortunate death that occurred this Thursday. According to the first reports, the deceased was in the second year of said degree.

Do the students of the Faculty of Medicine receive psychological help?

The Faculty of Medicine has a mental health clinic, which works from 08:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on business days (Monday to Friday). The center claims that It does NOT have the “adequate facilities” to attend psychiatric emergenciesamong which are: suicidal behavior, bipolar disorder, among others.

On Facebook, a graduate student accused the mental health department of providing “poor” care to the students and that communication channels are never available, “It is not the first case that occurs and they want to cover the sun with a finger,” he wrote.

While other students took advantage of the comments to express their dissatisfaction with the short vacation period and the demands placed on them each semester, burnout is real said a student in reference to the syndrome of feeling ‘burned out’ or completely exhausted by the student or work load.