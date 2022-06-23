Star Wars: Natalie Portman defends the prequels from bad reviews

Natalie Portman return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, closing years of speculation and rumours. The actress, personally convinced by Taika Waititi, has addressed and defended some of her most criticized roles in the cinema, highlighting Leon: The Professional waves prequels of starwars signed by George Lucas. Portman, who brought Padmé to life, thus joins Ewan McGregor, who has returned to the Lucasfilm fold to star in the already concluded Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Claiming the Star Wars prequels: Natalie Portman defends the saga of George Lucas

His partner and lover in fiction, Hayden Christensen, also decided to break a spear in favor of the trilogy composed of The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. George Lucas’s tapes were harshly criticized by viewers, receiving sticks for its performances, dialogues and special effects, as well as for its approach, different from that of the original trilogy. Christensen, who has returned to incarnate aa Darth Vader in the Disney+ and Lucasfilm miniseries, think that he left unfair with those movies. And Natalie Portman, who is promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, think the same. In fact, she lived it in other tapes like Thor: Dark WorldConsidered the worst Marvel movie.







“also happened with The Professional (Len). It was a movie massacred by critics and now, despite having been in Marvel movies, it’s the main thing that people approach me for,” explains the interpreter in an interview with IndieWire. “That and the prequels of starwars are two examples of movies that, when they were released, I said to myself: ‘My God, this is a disaster.’ Y years later both are adored“, addresses the actress.

“ At the time I thought they were a disaster, but now people stop me and say they love them.

McGregor, who shares sequence and series with Christensen in the new audiovisual product of starwars, has already defended the cinematographic works of George Lucas, tapes that were made between 1999 and 2005 and that sought to close the story of Anakin Skywalker and his fall to the Dark Side. “It was nice to see them now knowing that people love them. Knowing that the children for whom we made them at the time have now grown up and still love those movies so much It’s a nice feeling”, he pointed out, highlighting the generational factor of StarWars.

Natalie Portman has withdrawn from the galactic saga, but in a few weeks, on July 8, we will see her in Thor: Love and Thunder distributing hammer blows thanks to its imposing physical appearance.