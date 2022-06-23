Single! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker end their relationship

She’s already single! Kendall Jenner and her former boyfriend shared this June 23 that they are no longer a couple, so it could put an end to all the rumors about their possible commitment.

We know this thanks to a source from the E news channel, a portal that for many years broadcast the program of the most controversial family in Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend.

Although Kendall Jenner’s private life is a mystery, what we do know is about the romance that the model had with the basketball player.l Devin Booker, with whom he made official in July 2020.

However, it seems that their busy schedules, as well as how different they are, were the main cause of their romance ending.

After the couple saw how Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian They swore eternal love to each other in Italy, it seems that the young people reconsidered the commitment between them.

And it is that according to the close friend who declared to E News, the couple realized that they were in different harmony as a couple and decided to leave their romance.

We are still waiting for Kendall Jenner of a statement about the breakup with Devin Brooker, the NBA game.

Kendall Jenner’s relationships

As we have already repeated, Kendall is one of the Jenners who has her social life best kept.

For this reason, the only thing we know about her is that she is a super friend of the top models of the moment.

In addition to her and Hailey Bieber are like sisters and on different occasions they are seen together both in NBA games and going shopping together.

Many speculate that Kendall Jenner is looking for the next NBA player who, like Devin Brooker, is her partner, although he was seen on the beach spending a few days alone.