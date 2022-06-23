Sing 2 is already on Netflix: what the animated musical is about

After the success of the first installment of sing, where the public witnesses the madness of the passionate koala Buster Moon for reliving the golden ages of his theaterwho was once the most important in this world inhabited only by animals, and the courage to dare to organize the biggest contest ever seen, Sing 2: Come and sing again! brings back the already recognized characters and introduces more conflicts with new faces.

The new story promises. In the United States, it became the first film that after the pandemic managed to raise 100 million dollars. This is an important achievement in a context of low attendance for animated films, the closest precedent to this figure had been with Frozen in 2019. song 2 managed to attract not only the children’s audience to the cinema seats to sing along with Buster, Rosita, Ash, Johnny, Meena and Gunter.

Sing 2 is now available on Netflix

Already with a large group of talented friends to support him in the adventure, Buster Moon faces another adversity, as the gang fights at all costs, even with lies, for putting on the most dazzling show in the entertainment capital of the world. The story keeps the audience laughing and singing from the time they manage to sneak into the audition with a prickly agent to the search for the yes of Clay Calloway, a legendary rock star who has been in retirement for more than a decade and is characterized by his sullen and lonely attitude, to join the great presentation.

Enfiladed in the journey to convince him to return to the stage, song 2 puts music back as the protagonist and manages to highlight its healing power even in the most broken hearts that have stopped believing in love.

The film has conquered audiences of all ages due to the grace of the characters and also due to the voices that have brought them to life in both English and Spanish. For example, the reluctant Clay Calloway, a new character for this sequel, is played by Bono from U2, while in Spanish the character is played by Chayanne, a well-known voice in Latin America.

In addition to Bono, in the original language, the stellar voices are provided by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti.

In Spanish, the offer is equally attractive, the interpreters of great successes of recent years and Latin American actors dub with the best rhythm song 2: Benny Ibarra, Hanna and Ashley, the sisters of Ha*Ash, Roger González, María Eugenia Suárez, Sebastián Martínez, Greeicy, Vadhir Derbez and Laura Tobón.

The animated film written and directed by Gareth Jennings premiered in theaters a few months ago and was a box office success, now for those who couldn’t see it or want to relive the adventure, is available on Netflix, starting this Wednesday, June 22, to be enjoyed in the comfort of homes in the United States.