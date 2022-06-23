Short nails are today’s trend and Kim Kardashian is the proof

The great debate over whether short nails and the long ones will reign in 2022 is still in force without there being a clear winner. Earlier this year, we saw celebs like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner — known for their long manicures — ditch them for shorter nails that look just as good. Although some stars ended up returning to their kilometer points, it seems that you will never see kim kardashian with the long nails practically never again. The reason is simple: ‘I can’t have long nails,’ she said during a question-and-answer session at the offices of Allure on Tuesday.

On June 21, the Kardashians star sat down with editor-in-chief Jessica Cruel to talk about her criminal justice advocacy work, her love of neutral colors in the home, the time she stole lipstick brown from Revlon at age 11 with Nicole Richie by her side, and more. Although we’ve seen the Kardashian with more than one long manicure over the years, it’s more wishful thinking than anything else: “They’re usually glued on for a shoot or night out,” she said.

From time to time, the star gives herself the pleasure of wearing the longest spikes, which make her feel like the baddest woman in the world; Who does she not give a boost trust a long manicure? ‘From time to time I do [las uñas largas] for vacations, [y] I have a totally different attitude,’ he said.

Getty Images

Unfortunately, the confidence that these nail It doesn’t make up for how uncomfortable they are for her, who is a law student and has a lot of papers to write. She jokes that her friends and family can easily notice her when she has a longer manicure. ‘When I have the nail put on, everyone laughs’, he shares. ‘It seems to them that nothing you say in the text makes sense.’

It is not an understatement to say that kim kardashian she’s entering a new era with bright blonde hair, short nails and her latest business venture, SKKN By Kim, a skincare brand soon to be joined by her cosmetics and fragrances, she jokes. And we are beyond excited to join her on this journey.

Article originally published by Allure US, allure.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.