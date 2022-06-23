Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dazzles with her dancing videos



The 15-year-old teenager causes a furor on the networks with the videos of the Los Angeles dance academy she attends



She is a “natural dancer”, says her mother proudly, delighted by this gift “that she has not inherited” from her

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, It is also the most mediatic of the six children of the famous former couple of actors.

Icon of style and amazing dancer

Now, about to turn 16, Shiloh has become a style icon for his latest public appearances in family, and in recent months, is news for his talent for dancing.

Over the last few weeks, several videos in which the daughter of Angelina Jolie, who has been attending modern dance classes in Los Angeles for some time, shows how much it has evolved:

Precisely one of the Shiloh’s last photos is this one that the media captured this summer, when she came from one of her classes, In her usual street-casual style, black sweatpants, matching sweatshirt, and her hair pulled back in a bun:

Shiloh’s fans have long praised her talent for dancing as a result of the vVideos that are circulating on Tiktok, Instagram and YouTube.

Shiloh, what’s up? classes at the Millennium Dance Complex with instructor Cristian Faxoladances themes, along with his companions, such as The Other Side(SZA and Justin Timberlake) or Get Ur Freak On (Missy Elliott):

“She’s a natural dancer, something her parents adore”

According to In Touch magazine, Shiloh is a “natural dancer”, something her parents “adore” because neither Angelina, 46, nor Brad, 58, “have that talent”, says a source close to the family.

“Her main passion right now is dancing, and she’s very good at it. He loves being able to feel the music, let go and be free, which is very important. He likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are his favourites.” he added.

His last appearances on the red carpet

Shiloh is increasingly at the center of the family’s attention, especially after her last red carpet appearances with her famous mother and siblings, in the promotion of his films as maleficent either Eternals, or through the streets of Rome, Paris and Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the premiere of ‘Eternals’ in RomeGetty Images

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia.where Angelina Jolie was shooting a movie, and it is the fourth -first biological-, of the six children that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have in common, along with Maddox (19 years old), Pax Thien (17), Zahara (16) and the twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon (13).

Angelina Jolie with her children at the premiere of ‘Eternals’

The young woman receives home schooling with his other siblings and is learning about his home country in Africa. To the daughter of Brad Pitt too he likes to paint and ride a bikeher mother previously told Vogue.