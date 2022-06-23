Shakira’s mansion in Miami

Shakira and Piqué’s breakup has a new episode. If a few days ago we discovered how it was the house that the couple shared with their two children in Esplugues de Llobregat and where Piqué has moved after the separation, it is Shakira’s turn. Although the Colombian singer continues her life in Barcelona, ​​some media suspect that she intends to leave Barcelona and move to Miami, where she owns an incredible mansion from 2001 and that has been completely renovated.

Giant spaces and with a private dock to sail the Atlantic

The mansion in particular is located on North Bay Road Drive, one of Miami Beach’s most luxurious districts where many celebrities reside, such as Jennifer López, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon. The farm has a size of approximately 750 mtwo and is made up of several white buildings dating from 1951, although the singer wanted to update it and renew it to give it a more contemporary, which has proven to be quite faithful. Shakira on her day bought it for 3 million dollars (approximately 2.8 million euros) and decided to put it up for sale without much success in 2018 for a value of 14 million euros. She later reduced it to 10 million but still could not find a buyer. In 2021 the price rose to 16 million dollars (15.2 million euros) and a few months ago it was withdrawn from the marketwhich has set off alarms about a supposed transfer to the American city.

With huge windows and several accesses to the outside, the mansion has a total of 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, including a billiards room and a gym. In the interiors, white and natural light predominate, following a line very similar to that of his house in Barcelona. Shakira has also wanted to wink at her Lebanese origins, with a wide area of chill out where you can smoke hookah and full of white sofas with blue touches and arabesque patterns. Outside, a colossal swimming pool surrounded by palm trees invades the garden, although it is not the most special feature of this place. The most amazing thing is a 100-foot private dock with access to Biscayne Bay and where the singer and her family can go sailing on the Atlantic Ocean.

