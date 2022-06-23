Shailene Woodley opens up about her relationship with George Clooney

George Clooney He is one of the biggest stars on the planet and in turn, due to the privacy with which he leads his life beyond the big screen, he can be an enigma for fans.

However now the actress Shailene Woodley has confirmed that he is as charming as he can seem. Woodley coincided with him when his career began to take off and they starred together in the film ‘The Descendants’ in 2011 when she was still very young.

In an interview with Vanity FairWoodley assures that Clooney was, and is, very important to her.

“George Clooney he has been an angel in my life for so many reasons. When I was 18, on my first movie shoot, he reassured me of everything I thought I knew, and he… he was everything“, he assures.





George Clooney and Shailene Woodley in ‘The Descendants’ | Fox Searchlight



“He was kind of the definition of open. And he knew every single person on the set by name, and he spent more time with the truck drivers than probably any other actors,” recalls Shailene.

“It was huge for me to recognize that, and then work with other actors who were nice, but they were not so open“, ends.

‘Descendants’ was one of the unexpected sensations of 2011, and the film won the oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and took home as many nominations, as well as a Golden Globe for Clooney. Shailene was then only 18 years old and had done her first steps in acting, as in ‘The O.C.’but it was his first big production on the big screen.

sure you are interested

Shailene Woodley’s “terrifying situation” while filming ‘Divergent’ that was about to end her career: “I was very, very sick”