Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas blow up Netflix

More than 200 million dollars has cost Netflix one of its main bets for this summer, the ambitious spy thriller the unseen agent that faces Ryan Gosling and a mustachioed Chris Evans in a chase orchestrated by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

The blockbuster, which will premiere on Netflix on July 22 (July 15 in theaters), is based on the novel The Gray Man, by Mark Greaney, and follows the CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, the international assassin that the platform hopes to make its next big star in the franchise.

Released from a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) Gentry was once an Agency-sanctioned killing machine. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, chased around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. The agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back.

Judging by the first preview, we can expect a lot of action, a race around the world and several injuries, especially to Gosling’s ego.

complete the cast Rege-Jean Page (The Bridgertons), Jessica Henwick (Matrix Resurrections), the indian star Dhanush, Wagner Moura (Narcos), Alfred Woodard and Julia Butters, everyone’s favorite scene-stealer since we saw her with DiCaprio in Once upon a time in Hollywood.

