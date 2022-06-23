RUMOR: Emily Blunt Has Met With Marvel Studios For A Role In A Future Movie – CINEMABLEND

Phase 4 of the franchise will kick off with ‘Black Widow’, the solo film about Natasha Romanoff that hits theaters on April 30.

The Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe It hasn’t started yet and the studio could have found one of the star signings of this new stage.

According to a new rumor, Emily Blunt (a quiet place 2) has reunited with the studio for a role in one of the future installments of the franchise. Many are the fans who have fantasized that, now that Marvel is going to carry out a ‘reboot’ of The Fantastic Fourshe is the one chosen to get into the skin of Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. However, it seems that the paper could belong to the film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (April 30, 2021 in theaters) and be the Clea.

In the Marvel comics, Clea is a sorceress, disciple, and lover of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme. It is also related to Faltine -beings of extradimensional energy born of pure magic-, she is the daughter of the villain Umar -resident of the Dark Dimension- and niece of Dormammu -the great villain of the first Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange), starring Benedict Cumberbatch (The war of the currents). At one point, Clea has been the ruler of the Dark Dimension. In the TV-Movie dr strange from 1978, Eddie Benton brought this character to life.

We remind you that this is just a rumor and that it is not confirmed, so it is preferable to take this information with caution. However, it is not the first time that Blunt has approached Marvel. The actress was one of the candidates to play a secondary character in iron Man 3 and let the papers pass Natasha Romanoff/black widow Y Peggy Carter. Will this be the final?

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin on April 30th with the premiere of black widow. The solo tape about Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (story of a marriage) is directed by Cate Shortland (lore) and set after the events that occurred in Captain America: Civil War. Florence Pugh (little women) What Yelena BelovaRachel Weiss (The favourite) What melina and David Harbor (stranger things) What alexei shostakov/Red Guardian They lead the cast. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer.

