Rosa Belmonte: Ladies
Updated:
Save
I see in the ‘Hollywood Reporter’ an article about series with older ladies. Women of a certain age. It includes Pamela Adlon in ‘Better things’, who is not too old. But also to the protagonists of ‘Hacks’, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ and ‘Julia’. They can all be seen in Spain on HBO Max. And it seems that this series with women of a certain age who make their decisions, are themselves (they are not going to be Josephine de Bonaparte) and do not ask for forgiveness is something new. But something must be written.
Of course I celebrate that these series exist. What exists Jean Smart. I don’t trust anyone who has discovered her now and hasn’t adored her since ‘Girls with Class’. Let there be Pamela Adlon, whose career we feared after the Louis C.