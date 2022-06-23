Rita Moreno will be the grandmother of Vin Diesel on the screen



Who was going to tell the Oscar winner Rita Morenowhich was going to be one of the stars of the saga ‘Fast & Furious’. The ‘West Side Story’ actress will be part of the cast in the new installment of the long-running action franchise. It has been Vin Diesel himself who has released the news through his social networks.

The actor has uploaded a video with the 90-year-old actress, who She will play the grandmother of her lead character Dominic Toretto. “It has been my lifelong dream to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. i feel so blessedDiesel says in the video.

Actress Michelle Rodriguez, one of the most beloved stars of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies, also sneaks in from behind in this fun video. “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”Rodriguez adds at the end of the clip.

granny of the year

Moreno says she is excited about this great project. She herself said it in the video that the actor shared on networks: “You know what? I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. And I’m already here, and the answer is yes, I will. And not only that, but I am very excited. It is going to be very fun“.

Thus, Moreno will be Grandma Toretto, a character that will bring a bit of emotion, sensitivity, humor and a lot of feminine power to the film. With a long history behind her, this project is a whole new adventure for the actress.

Rita Moreno triumphed at the Oscars for her role in ‘West Side Story’.Cord Press

One of the most anticipated premieres

Other Hollywood stars that will complete the cast are actors like Jason Momoa, who plays the villain, Daniela Melchor (‘The Suicide Squad’), Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Captain Marvel Brie Larson that after putting on his social networks that he would love to be part of the saga, his wishes have come true after the appeal.