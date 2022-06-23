Result and goals Rayados vs Pumas

The Monterey Striped They are about to finish their preseason, and they did it with the right foot. The Monterrey team thrashed the Cougarsat HEB, from Texas, United States, thanks to so many of Ponchito Gonzalez, louis romo and his star reinforcement, Rodrigo Aguirre.

This was the first goal for Aguirre with the shirt of those of the Sultan of the North. The striker arrived as one of the bombings of the BBVA MX League for him Opening 2022and hopes to fill the vacant spot left Vincent Jansen.

Pumas vs Rayados LIVE | Friendly match

STRIPED GOAL | Rodrigo Aguirre debuts as killer of Monterrey | Rayados 3-0 Pumas (friendly match

GOOOOL OF STRIPED | Luis Romo extends the advantage for the royals | Rayados 2-0 Pumas (Friendly match)

STRIPED GOAL | Ponchito González opens the scoring in the HEB | Rayados 1-0 Pumas (Friendly match)

The match starts at the Texas HEB

Preview Pumas vs Rayados | Friendly match

We are a little over a week before the start of the Opening 2022 of the BBVA MX League. The Cougars are measured at scratched in the United States, as part of their preparation tour for the next tournament, a tournament in which they make their debut on Sunday, July 3, against the Xolos from Tijuana in University City.

Within their friendly duels for the following semester, the Auriazules defeated América by a score of 3-1, with a double of Juan Ignacio Dinenno and one more of Cesar Huertanew reinforcement of the Pedregal.

This game will be the second meeting that his star signing, Gustavo del Petre have action, because he will jump onto the field as a starter, along with Dinenno. In fact, the new attacker of Cougars He already made his debut as a scorer in another friendly match.

Confirmed alignments Pumas vs Rayados | Friendly match

Cougars: Julio Gonzalez; Ricardo Galindo, Nicolás Freire, Jesús Rivas, Adrián Aldrete; Leonel López, Santiago Trigos, Favio Álvarez; Cesar Huerta, Juan Dinenno Y Gustavo del Petre.

scratched: Stephen AndradaEdson Gutiérrez, Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, Rudolph PizarroAlfonso Gonzalez, Rogelio Funes Mori.