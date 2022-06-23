President Joe Biden and Billie Eilish to appear on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ UK shows

Joe Biden and James Corden credit: Bang Showbiz

President Joe Biden as well as entertainers Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran will appear on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ when it airs from the UK next week.

The presenter will also be joined by Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Tessa Thompson John Boyega, David Harbor and Jamie Dornan for a special week of programs filmed at Freemason’s Hall in London from June 28 to July 1.

The CBS talk show has crossed the pond three times before, but this is the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In episodes based on Blighty, the 43-year-old television personality will appear on ‘Take A Break’ as an aide to the 79-year-old President of the United States. She will also do a new installment of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Lizzo.

The announcement comes after the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ star revealed he was returning to the UK permanently, as he will be leaving ‘The Late Late Show’ next year after eight years in the US.

In April, James – who has a son, Max, 11, and daughters Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four, with his wife Julia – said it was “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“I never saw the series as my final destination. I always want to love doing it and I really think a year from now will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

The ‘Cats’ actor was also very proud of his work on the series: “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s gone beyond my wildest dreams,” before promising that this will be “the best year I’ve ever seen.” we’ve had…we’re going to end with a bang.”

Craig Ferguson, whom James replaced as presenter, praised his “spectacular run” in a message on Twitter.

The 60-year-old comedian wrote: “Congratulations to @JKCorden on his spectacular run. Outstanding work! Retirement is amazing. Well done my friend. xx.”