Photographs of artists such as Raphael, Rihanna or Los Rolling decorate the Estadio Metropolitano Metro station

The gallery occupies a corridor 90 meters long and an area of ​​350 square meters

MADRID, May 30. (EUROPE PRESS) –

A total of 60 photographs of national and international artists and musical groups that have performed in the Community of Madrid, such as Raphael, Rihanna or The Rolling Stones, decorate the corridor of the Estadio Metropolitano Metro station.

This is the ‘Pasillo de la Música’ initiative, with snapshots by the photojournalist Ángel de Antonio, which was inaugurated on Monday by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, together with the Minister of Culture, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, and the Minister of Transport, David Pérez, and with the president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, the artist Raphael, the group Los Secretos and Rafa Sánchez from La Unión.

“Today I bring out the good in music and photography. I close my eyes and see a dream come true in the form of an exhibition”, the photographer for the newspaper ‘ABC’ has pointed out since 1999. For De Antonio, “there will always be a song” that move to another time and another place, chords that transmit “the illusion of a past, a present or who knows a future”.

The gallery occupies a corridor 90 meters long and an area of ​​350 square meters and among the protagonists are also Shakira, Maluma, Madonna, Joaquin Sabina, Alejandro Sanz or Lady Gaga.

“Today decades of the best music come here, with artists who have put entire stadiums on their feet and continue to do so today,” Ayuso pointed out in his speech.





15,000 PASSENGERS PASS THROUGH THE STATION NEXT TO THE WANDA

As detailed, the 15,000 travelers who cross the corridors of this stop located next to the stadium where Atlético de Madrid plays, the Wanda Metropolitano, “will be able to appreciate” this exhibition. “They will walk the road to go to the Rolling Stones concert this week, seeing everything from the first image of Lady Gaga to the last of Depeche Mode,” he stressed.

Ayuso has emphasized that Madrid, as “synonymous with culture and illusion” also, “attracts more and more artists and projects, both national and international.

In fact, for example, from June 1, The Rolling Stones, Vetusta Morla or Alejandro Sanz will go to the Wanda Metropolitano to “make the public vibrate” with live recitals. It is also a nod to the European Music Day, which is celebrated on June 21.

One of the initiative’s objectives is to encourage people to go by public transport to the major cultural and festive events that will take place this summer in the region. In 2021, the Estadio Metropolitano station accounted for more than 537,000 users, with an average of 1,200 on weekdays and during football matches, more than 15,000 passengers.