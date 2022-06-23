Paredes: “If we won the World Cup I’d be happier for Messi than for me”

A unique link between the Argentina and Lionel Messi but also and above all among all the companions and The flea. Confirmation came from recent statements by Leandro Paredes to Radio La Red. Speaking of the next World Cup in Qatar, the PSG midfielder, with a past also in Italy, admitted that he would have really important feelings in case of victory, more for the seven-time Ballon d’Or than for himself.

“LOVE” – “If we won the World Cup in Qatar, I would be happier for Messi than for myself”, he began Paredes. “We all hope it’s not his last World Cup. It’s hard to let another four years go by to play a World Cup. Everyone has the chance to be world champions. We will try.” And still on Flea: “On a personal level, I feel the support of the coach and the team but I am not indisputable for the team. The only owner of course is Leo Messi. The rest of us must prove to be at the national level. Dibu, Cuti, Rodri, Gio and Lautaro have been doing well for a long time. But only Messi is unique and indisputable “.