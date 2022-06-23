‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Moses Ingram will share roles with Natalie Portman in Apple TV Plus series

After passing through “Obi-Wan Kenobi” As the fearsome Reva Sevander (known as the ‘third sister’), actress Moses Ingram is set to replace Lupita Nyong’o in the role of Cleo Sherwood, a character from the limited series “Lady in the Lake” who prepares the Apple TV+ platform.

In this new project, the performer will share roles with Natalie Portman, who at the time also worked in the Star Wars franchise as Padmé Amidala. Nyong’o, who had been announced to play the role of Sherwood, dropped out of the production in May.

A) Yes, Moses Ingram has the opportunity to embody a “working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to promoting Baltimore’s black progressive agenda,” Apple announced in a press release.

“Lady in the Lake,” the platform noted, “takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and puts her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood.”

They complement the cast of the new AppleTV+: Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman.

Moses Ingram, victim of racism

On Tuesday, May 30, the actress of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, Moses Ingram, made public the insults he received on his Instagram account, as a result of his participation in the new “Star Wars” series. The official account of the franchise on Twitter did not take long to come out in defense of him.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the ‘Star Wars’ family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If someone intends to make her uncomfortable in any way, we only have one thing to say: we resist,” the first tweet read.

Those who have been watching the new ‘Star Wars’ series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, know that Moses Ingram She plays Inquisitor Reva, a fallen Jedi who hopes to capture Obi-Wan and deliver him to Darth Vader.

In a second tweet, the Star Wars account appealed to the diversity of the franchise, which is populated by all kinds of beings from different parts of “a galaxy far, far away.”

“There are more than 20 million intelligent species in the Star Wars galaxy, do not choose to be racist” was the clear message of the second tweet.

Years ago, actors John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran said they were subjected to racist slurs while playing Finn and Rose Tico, respectively, in the latest “Star Wars” trilogy.

