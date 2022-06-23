No Way Home? The theory drives fans crazy

With Tom Holland’s Uncharted coming to Netflix, fans got to watch the film based on the popular Playstation video game and some enjoyed drawing parallels with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Furthermore, the star’s appearance in both titles (both Sony Pictures, by the way) sparked the imagination of a Reddit user, who drafted a new theory according to which Peter Parker of Spider-Man and Nathan Drake of Uncharted I’m the same person: posted on Reddit’s / r / FanTheories by valkyria_knight881, the theory achieved considerable success online and went viral immediately, obviously due to its utter insanity.

Contrary to what one might think, in fact, the theory does not simply claim that, after the events of No Way HomePeter Parker has taken advantage of his new secret identity to rebuild a life as Nathan Drake (starting to work as a bartender, for example) but is tangled in secret plots between Aunt May and Sam Drake, the Avengers Infinity War blip and alternative time line , which seem to have been taken from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you are curious, find the original post at the bottom of the article.

For other news, we remind you that Spiderman No Way Home will return to the cinema with a new version full of unreleased scenes. Meanwhile, fans await official news on the matter to the much-talked-about sequel to Unchartedso stay tuned.