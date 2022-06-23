Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: life and career

Nikolaj Coster-Waldauwhich is the face of Jaime Lannister in the television series Game of thrones. In this article we propose a journey through some stages of his career, to discover some of his interpretations. A few examples? That of Chief Sergeant Gary Gordon in the film Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downedbut we will also talk about his participation in All Against Him – The Other Womanas well as in Second Chance and in Gods of Egypt. There will also be space to explore his role in Against the Ice. Also, we will talk about his private life and, in particular, of his union with the actress and singer Nukâka.

Career of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

As anticipated in this article, we will cover together some of the stages in the career of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau . L’Jaime Lannister actoror the one who plays this protagonist of Game of thrones, is in fact the face of numerous other characters. We will obviously mention the character of Jaime Lannister, but also some of the other roles which, as mentioned, are numerous, among those that have been played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in as many movie.

Films with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Let’s start our overview dedicated to the films in which he took part Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starting from the first one in which he participated, that is the film The night watchmanreleased in 1994written and directed by Ole Bornedal and presented on the occasion of the International Critics’ Week of the Cannes Film Festival of that year. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays the protagonist of the story, or Martin. Let’s now see together some of the other films they have seen among the performers Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downed

Of the 2001 is the film directed by Ridley Scott by title Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downedtaken from the essay written by Mark Bowden titled Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Chief Sergeant Gary Gordon. In the film they take part among others Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor And Orlando Bloom. In the 2002 for his work on this film Pietro Scalia wins the Oscar Prize for the best editingwhile Mike Minkler, Myron Nettinga And Chris Munro they win the one for the best sound.

The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven

Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downed it’s not the only Ridley Scott-directed film to which Nikolaj Coster-Waldau It takes part. There is indeed also The Crusades – Kingdom of Heavenfilm of the 2005 who sees among the interpreters, among others, Orlando Bloom (also already on the set of Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downed) and Eva Green.

The films of 2014

And the 2014 when the movie comes out All Against Him – The Other Womanwhere is it Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Mark King, the man of whom Carly Whitten, the character played by Cameron Diazis in love, and also the man with whom Kate King, who is the character played by Leslie Mann, she is married. Then there is a third woman in Mark’s life, namely Amber, played by Kate Upton. The film takes part, among others, too Nicki Minaj. But 2014 is not just the year of All Against Him – The Other Woman. In fact, it is this year that another film is also released with the participation of Nikolaj Coster-Waldauthat is to say Second Chancedirected by Susanne Bierwhere the actor plays the protagonist, Andreas.

Gods of Egypt

In the 2016 the movie comes out Gods of Egypt directed by Alex Proyas. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Gods of Egypt plays Horus, to whom Osiris, king of Egypt (played by Bryan Brown), is about to leave the throne. The role of Horus’s antagonist, or that of Seth, Osiris’s younger brother, is played by Gerard Butler.

The brotherhood

The film The brotherhoodwritten and directed by Ric Roman Waugh and where Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays the lead role, namely that of Jacob Harlon, comes out in 2017. The film, whose original title is Shot Callerwas premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Against the Ice

Film of the 2022 is Against the Icedirected by Peter Flinth and based on the novel Two Against the Ice by the Danish explorer and writer Ejnar Mikkelsen. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau he plays Ejnar Mikkelsen, captain of the narrated expedition.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ne Game of thrones

Let’s now devote a space to the role played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldauor that of Jaime Lannisterin the television series Game of thrones. The actor has lent the face to this character for all eight seasons of the series. Between missions and numerous vicissitudes, the one played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is one of the main characters of the series.

Private life of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was born on July 27, 1970 in Denmark. He is married to the actress and singer Nukâka. The couple has two daughters: Filippaborn in 2000And Safinaborn in 2003.

