Natalie Portman and Christian Bale take trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

For many months we had little knowledge of what the film would be about. Thor: Love and Thunderbut with the new trailer that launched marvel is that we will know so much the role that it will have Natalie Portman What Christian bale.

The first teaser shown to us last month only showed us that the star of the black swan would now play the heroine named mighty thorbut now we see how the actor known for his role as Batman became Gorr, the Butcher God.

Korg is sitting in front of a campfire to tell some aliens the story of what is now called a “special Viking”, referring to the ancient norse god thor. However, when she goes to catch the Mjolnir, then the new warrior appears.

After an interaction between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman comes the moment when the public meets Christian Bale’s character for the first time.

“The gods only care about themselves. This is my oath: All the gods will die”, are the words pronounced by Gorr, the Butcher God, who is the new threat to the norse god after Hello.

“You are not like the other gods I killed. You have something to fight for,” added the villain who first appeared in January 2013 after the reboot of the Thor franchise.

The official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder points out that the main trip of the member of the avengers in this story will be the search for inner peace.

Their retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher God, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor needs the help of the Valkyrie queen, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend. Jane Foster.

The team embarks on a cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8.