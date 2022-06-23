MR Dripping, the stars’ favorite ‘dripping’ artist, in Palma
Halfway between painting and performancethe artist’s work MR Dripping –alias Mark Ríos (Barcelona, 1987)–, who uses the dripping technique used by Jackson Pollock to trace his works, has drawn the attention of great stars of cinema, music or sports, as well as celebrities and influencers. Not surprisingly, his portraits are priced upwards. Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Neymar, Sebastián Yatra, Nieves Álvarez, Xavi Hernández, Carlos Rivera or Antonio Banderas are some of the stars who have one of his creations at home. All of them are made rigorously direct “before the client, which makes the experience and the connection between the two very special,” the Catalan painter told Ultima Hora yesterday, hours before opening an exhibition at Gallery Red in Palma, where he also offered a performance together with another artist, the Mallorcan Elena Gual.