Michael J. Fox details how he lives his retirement from acting

In the past, he was able to hold entire scripts in his head, as the trilogy of “Return to the future” that launched him to global fame. But today, Michael J. Fox feels like Rick Dalton, the character played by Leonardo Dicaprio in the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

A scene from the film explains it all: Dalton, who is a veteran actor, forgets the lines of his role while recording a series. Even though he has practiced characterizing him, his words don’t come out. And his frustration is emphasized, because he knows that something has happened to him: his career is in sharp decline and his prestige is about to fade.

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to feel that. Am I wrong to feel that? Am I right to feel that?'” she said. Michael J Fox about the experience that meant seeing that movie. In an interview with the podcast “Working It Out”, by comedian Mike Birbiglia, the actor, who will receive an honorary Oscar next year, confessed that lately he has not accepted roles that demand much from his memory.

“I don’t accept anything with a lot of lines, because I can’t do it. And for whatever reason, that’s just what it is. I can’t remember five pages of dialogue. I can’t do it. You can’t. So I’m going to the beach.” Indian.

Michael J. Fox, life in retirement

In the same interview, Michael J Fox referred to his experiences in the recordings of the series “The Good Fight” and “Designated Survivor”. They were not entirely pleasant, because while she was on the set, there were times that she could not remember her lines. However, unlike the protagonist of Tarantino’s film, she tried to remain calm.

“What was really refreshing is that I didn’t panic. I didn’t freak out. I just said, ‘Okay, that’s it. Let’s move on,'” he confessed.

With 61 years, Michael J Fox he is not alarmed by his life in retirement. His health, however, has had more than one downturn in recent years. Because not only has he suffered from Parkinson’s since the early 1990s, but in 2018 they had to remove a tumor from his spinal cord, and years later he fractured his arm as a result of a fall in the kitchen of his house. .

For these and more reasons, the star of “Back to the Future” decided to announce in 2020, through the fourth volume of his memoirs, his retirement from acting. “There’s a time for everything, and my time of working twelve hours a day, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best left behind…for now,” the actor said.

