Mexican businessmen take soccer from Spain

Alejandro Irarragorri, Jeff Lunhow Y Jose Luis Orantes They are the Mexican businessmen in fashion in Spanish soccer, and this week, these three characters invested in Iberian football, because so much Monday What praying They became majority partners of the Leganes Y Badajozrespectively, while, in the absence of making it official, Irarragorri will participate in the Sporting Gijon.

The three entrepreneurs made the decision to take their investment outside the borders of the MX Leaguebecause despite the fact that they all have teams in different categories in Mexico, they broke into the Spanish market in order to expand their horizons.

Jeff Lunhow Y Jose Luis Orantes they were the only ones that were already presented as majority partners. In the first instance, Mondayvia Blue Crow Sports Groupacquired 99.1 percent of the shares of Leganés.

According to press reports, Leganés closed the first half of the fiscal year (ended December 31, 2021) with a turnover of 6.9 million euros, which meant 68.2 percent more than the previous year (2020). ), when it billed 4.1 million euros.

While, praying obtained 60 percent of the Badajoz team through the Atlantis Group. With this investment, the Mexican will be the CEO of the black and white club. While the remaining 40 percent will remain in Oliver Groupwhere Alexandra Oliver stayed on the board of directors instead of louis oliver.

Finally, ESPN confirmed that Alejandro Irarragorri will invest 42 million dollars for the Sporting Gijon and the signing of the agreement will be the following week in Madrid. With this, the president of the Board of Directors of Orlegi Group will capitalize on the goal of expanding its brand to Europe.

Alejandro Irarragorri

He is currently president of Council of Orlegi Group, a company that has several divisions and one is sports. It has the equipment Atlas Y Saints of the MX League. Even with the latter he achieved the bi-championship in the opening 2021 and the Closure 2022.

Previously, the businessman showed his interest in expanding his borders. In Spain tried to buy at Royal Saragossabut in the end the business did not materialize, as the team passed into the hands of the RZ LCLC group.

Jeff Lunhow

He is CEO of the American group Blue Crow Sports Group. This company is headquartered in Houston Texas, and has extensive experience in sports, technology and business. In the MX Leaguethe entrepreneur owns the Cancun F.C. of the Expansion League.

On a personal level, he is 55 years old and was born in Mexico CityIn addition, he is an engineer by training.

Jose Luis Orantes

The Mexican businessman comes from a long sports tradition, and for a long time, the family has been involved in various teams, such as Saltillo, Altamira, Tapachula Coffee Growers and even Cancun FC.

Orantes had, in the first instance, Altamira, a team that he moved to Cancun F.C. to later move it to Tapachula, Chiapas, and form Los Cafetaleros. In 2020 he transferred the franchise to Cancun and sold it later.