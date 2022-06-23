Meryl Streep and the “method” she uses to be the most nominated actress

MEryl Streep she’s an absolute gem among the crème de la crème of acting, and she’s got the accolades, awards, and even acting credits to prove it. I mean, she is not the most nominated actress at the Oscars for nothing and she has shown SO much talent and confidence, that she is considered the BEST actress in Hollywood right now.

And while it’s easy to sing the praises of such an accomplished star, even her biggest fans need to remember that Meryl Streep wasn’t always the actress she is now. And, in fact, she has suffered a lot when it comes to playing her most iconic roles thanks to the method What did you choose for acting? Know all the details!

Meryl Streep, the most celebrated actress in Hollywood

If anyone needs evidence of Meryl Streep’s impressive talents, they need look no further than her record for most Oscar nominations. She’s been nominated a staggering 21 times (the most by far) and has taken home the award three separate times, according to IMDb.

His nominations date back to 1979 (when he earned a nomination for his role in “The Deer Hunter”). Since then, she has been nominated virtually every two years, including a three-year stint from 1982 to 1984, where she got one nomination each year! Her longest drought was from 1991 (when she was nominated for “Postcards from the Edge”) to 1996 (when she was nominated for “The Bridges of Madison County”).

Their filmography complete is even more impressive. The actress is just deep into producing her own, taking on major roles year after year with hardly any breaks. Her credits include taking on biographical roles like playing Julia Child in “Julie & Julia,” as well as playing fan favorites in whimsical films like “Mamma Mia!”

His range is as staggering as the sheer number of movies he’s been in, and even on the rare occasions that the movie itself isn’t well received, most agree that the acting Streep’s is ALWAYS phenomenal.

Meryl Streep’s method

Part of what makes Streep’s on-screen transformation into entirely different characters possible is her dedication to the art of acting. As an actress dedicated to “method”, Streep delves into the psychology behind her characters as she basically BECOMES her characters relentlessly.

This has often meant knowing the real bio detailsas Streep has repeatedly helped tell real-life stories about some of history’s most dramatic moments.

In “Silkwood,” for example, Streep played Karen Silkwood, a nuclear plant worker who became an industry whistleblower before mysteriously dying in a car accident. In “Out of Africa,” she played Danish Baroness Karen Blixen.

Even when he takes on fictional roles, he often does so in a way that tells meaningful stories about current events. In “Sophie’s Choice”Streep portrayed an Auschwitz survivor with such passion and conviction that many viewers were moved to tears, calling this performance her best to date.

However, Meryl realized how difficult this “method” was for her personal life and discarded it right after “The Devil Wears Fashion”, which made her become a strict and scary boss.

The most difficult movie for Meryl Streep

“Sophie’s Choice” asked Streep to take on a role deeply emotional which I knew would be incredibly sensitive for many viewers. Streep was determined to do the role justice, and that included making sure she had the right accent.

Her character was supposed to speak with a Polish accent, so the actress set about learning the language to make sure she got it right, and boy did she!

However, as Collider reports, she didn’t stop with simply to learn a new language. His character spoke with a Polish accent, but he also spoke German. And so Meryl Streep studied the second language to ensure that she could convincingly pull off not only the Polish accent but also the delivery of the German lines. Now that’s dedication to her art!

