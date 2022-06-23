Medical teacher gives away exam answers and nobody notices

the teacher of medicine and tiktok user Alexis Ayala (@alexiisayala04) shared the help he gave his students by putting the exam answers wrapped in a napkin.

Professor Alexis Ayala, from the Autonomous University of Durango (AUD), who teaches Neuroanatomy classes in the first year of the General Medical Degreeshared a video on his TikTok account where he showed that he had put the final exam answers on the same test and none of the students found out.

“When in the same exam you give your students the answers and none of them realize it,” Alexis wrote in the recording and showed the exams, which were multiple choice and open questions, of her students.

In them it is seen that, on the last page, which had “rescue questions”, he glued a napkin on which he wrote “take it in case you need it” next to an image of a person crying.

Then the teacher showed that inside that paper there was an impression with 13 answers and with the message: “Curiosity didn’t always kill the cat, sometimes it made him find the answer to his doubts.”

The “rescue questions” that Alexis Ayala put were also funny and ingenious because there are things like: “What does it take for four people with an umbrella not to get wet”, “everyone knows them as Panchito, why?” and “who is this Pokemon?” along with Chikorita’s shadow.

THE REACTIONS OF YOUR STUDENTS

Among the comments one of her students wrote: “I was nothing to grab the napkin “, to which the teacher replied: “it went well for you, you didn’t need it, I was glad”. One teacher mentioned that she did something similar: “When I was a teacher, I gave them the correct answers with a full stop and they never realized it.”

Alexis Ayala also answered a comment in which the person implied that the test was to give the grade to the students, for which he explained: “It was an ordinary exam, that is, the people who presented it are students who did not achieve a grade of 9 in the average of their three partial exams.”

The teacher pointed out that the test had a value of 30% because it did not seem fair that those who did not make an effort throughout the cycle obtained a good grade with a single exam, so the other 70% was obtained from the average of its three partials.

Regarding the test, he stated:

“Yes, it is true that I put multiple choice questions, 13 of them and 37 open, giving a total of 50 questions. Of the 13 I gave them the answers wrapped in a napkin, as you saw, but unfortunately for my students, none of them noticed this, I also gave them five rescue questions of which I only counted one as correct. So getting a good grade wasn’t as easy as it seemed either.”

