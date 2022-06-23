Marvel’s Avengers sets a date for the arrival of Mighty Thor (Jane Foster), near the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder

2022-06-23

We are all fully aware of the fiasco that was the game Marvel’s Avengersdeveloped by Crystal Dynamics and distributed by its former owner Square Enix. The game was shrouded in controversy due to its game-as-a-service mechanics, which involved an abusive practice of microtransactions. The game quickly lost much of its player base, but there are still those who continue to play. For whatever reasons, Crystal Dynamics continues to support the game with constant updates, and has even been receiving more playable characters, including Kate Bishop, Black Panther, Spider-Man himself (who is exclusive to consoles PlayStationand whose integration into the game was also involved in controversy) and now, it will soon be receiving Mighty Thor, the version of Jane Foster.

After Thor’s retirement, in the comics, a mysterious woman had replaced his role as the goddess of thunder, using the hammer Mjölnir (remember that only those worthy of Thor’s power can lift it). Some time later, the identity of this heroine was revealed, it was Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend scientist, who suffered from terminal cancer, which disappeared when she became Mighty Thor. Crystal Dynamics has celebrated the early addition of Mighty Thor to Marvel’s Avengers with a spectacular animated trailer. At the same time, they revealed the arrival date of this heroine as a playable character for June 28. She will arrive via a free update, patch 2.5, and will feature her own quest repertoire.

Thor: Love and Thunder In other news related to Thor and Jane Foster, the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, titled Thor: Love and Thunderis the fourth film starring the character of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, and also involves the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who in this installment will become Mighty Thor.