Marvel | “Thor: Love and Thunder” shares a new clip of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) | UCM | MCU | Avengers | Cinema | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

The big surprise ofThor: Love and Thunder” is undoubtedly the return of Natalie Portman to the big screen. The actress had been sidelined during the events of “Infinity War” and “Endgame”, but she now has powers after lifting Thor’s hammer. In the first advance of the tape we see her using the Mjolnir that was destroyed by Hela.

The tape will be released on July 7 of this year and will be one of the most important productions of phase 4 because it could be the last appearance of Chris Hemsworth in the UCM.

This time, the God of Thunder will have to get back in shape and face a new threat. Recall that “Avengers: Endgame”, a Thor was shown depressed by the multiple deaths around him, which was reflected in his abandonment of diet and physical activity.

In order to face Gorr the Butcher God, he will have the support of Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Thessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). For now, it is not known how Foster managed to lift the hammer, but she has almost the same power as the son of Odin.

During Thompson’s interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, an entire clip from the tape was shown. We can see that the four mentioned characters are discussing about a strange occurrence in the atmosphere.

It’s not known exactly what threat it is, but Foster takes matters into his own hands and uses Mjolnir to fly away. Next, it is revealed that the alleged villain is looking to go to the Shadow Realm to gain more power.

Full clip of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

