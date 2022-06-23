Los Arcos hosts an exclusive Fortnite event in search of the best Sevillian ‘gamer’

The mall The arches hosts until July 3 an exclusive event of Fortnite where 12 legendaries and 12 players will have a total of twelve minutes to finish off their rivals.

in a wide zone gaminglocated on the top floor of the shopping center, the Fortnite event will be open to all LosArcos Club members who will only have to show the QR to access the arena and enjoy an epic Battle Royale.









In each battle a total of 12 players in 12 legendary tournaments where you can find the mythical weapons most persecuted by Fortnite players to obtain the best skills.

The event, free of charge and where a chair will be raffled gamer among all the participants, it will start this Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Already on Saturday and this opening Sunday, the arena will open its doors from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This schedule will be repeated the last weekend of the tournament, which will be on Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, coinciding with the start of the rebates. To join LosArcos Club you just have to download the Los Arcos shopping center application, free for both Android and iPhone.