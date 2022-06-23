Lilo and Stitch: 20 years after its premiere, one of its best kept secrets is revealed

Disney It has a countless number of animated films, but within that large number there are a few that are loved by old and new generations. One of them is Lilo and Stitch. Last June 21the film celebrated its 20th anniversary. As part of the celebration, one of its directors revealed a little-known detail.

This film tells us the story of how a Crazy scientific called Jumba Jookiba is condemned by the Intergalactic Community for his aberrant creations, such as the so-called Experiment 626, a four-armed, blue-colored alien with many abilities, such as intelligence and super strength. At the time of being transferred to prison, Experiment 626 manages to circumvent security and escapes, crashing on Earth.

Lilo and Stitch birthday.

Already on the third planet of the Solar System we see that the alien fell into hawaiithere we meet Liloa little girl who lives with Nani, her older sister. Both were orphaned after their parents died in an accident. Circumstances will lead to Lilo encountering Experiment 626, whom she christens as Stitch. From that moment we will see how this blue being begins to understand that Earth and Lilo are the family that he never had.

The film was a resounding success, since with a $80 million budgetachievement raise more than $275 million. Not counting the huge amount of merchandising that Disney marketed after the film.

Two decades after its release, Lilo and Stitch remains one of the best Disney creations. Now to further reinforce this status, Chris Sanders, one of its writers and directors, revealed that he was always the voice Stitch.

Animated films always hire big stars for lead voices, even if the role doesn’t have more than one line, as happens with Vin Diesel Y groot for Guardians of the Galaxy. As Sanders commented, in an interview conducted by The New York Times, they decided not to hire a renowned actor or actress to avoid being scolded by the studio for having spent a lot of money on the hiring and that this person only has a few lines.

“We didn’t want to go to a real actor like Danny DeVito, and then have the studio say, ‘Why did you hire someone who is a known entity, but only says like 15 words?’Sanders revealed.

Sanders’ work doing the sounds and voice of Stitch is unique, without a doubt one of the strong points of the film is the voice of little blue. Perhaps with the inclusion of a star, like Danny DeVito as the director quotes, the situation with Experiment 626 would have been totally different and perhaps not at all iconic like the voice that finally remained.

Lilo and Stitch Is available in Disney+so what better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary than reliving this wonderful film.

