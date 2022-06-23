leaked many promising special versions that could arrive soon

UPDATE: In addition to all the cards discussed in this post, Timo Werner has also been leaked as a possible FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Shapeshifter. The most powerful version of him to date is the RTTK he received during the first few months of the season.

Apart from the leak on a new round of swapsothers have also emerged today (by @FutSheriff Y @FutArcade) on possible special versions that would reach FIFA 22. And the truth is that some of them are very promising, although they should not be affordable. Because of the level they should offer in Ultimate Team and because of their own popularity.

FIFA 22 Leaked – Possible New Cards

Marcelo Shapeshifters as a striker with perfect stars.

as a striker with perfect stars. Sergio Ramos as Shapeshifters but does not specify at what position.

but does not specify at what position. Fernandinho End of an Era which could appear via SBC.

which could appear via SBC. Räphael Guerreiro Shapeshifters in a Player Pick-style carrasco . We would have to choose between the midfielder version and the right back version.

in a Player Pick-style . We would have to choose between the midfielder version and the right back version. Stephan El Shaarawy Shapeshiftersbut does not specify at what position.

As you can see, we would have cards from different leagues and we assume that the prices would also be very different. Considering the great cost of Marcelo FUT Captains, as Shapeshifters it should be extremely expensive. And if Sergio Ramos has decent stats, we don’t think he’s very affordable either. Although obviously, it will depend on the average, position and characteristics of him.

Fernandinho already appeared in SBC as FUT Captains months ago and Guerreiro is very promising because his FUT Birthday had quite a bit of quality despite being a winger. So, if you take that card as a reference, it could be very useful in attack. Although behind he should not offer the level of the most reliable footballers in FIFA 22, because of his 1’70 height. He would not have the physical strength of others.

Y El Shaarawy is a great unknown because, naturally, he barely combines four skill stars and three bad leg. So you need a big upgrade to be top. But if he received it, he would be benefited in the area by his “Thin” Body Type. I’m sure many of you remember the Flashback and FUTTIES versions you received last year.

A priori, Marcelo should be the most complete of all the leaked players because his FUT Captains already have great stats and perfect stars. But we assume that he would be outrageously expensive, few users could sign him.

Tweets with the leaks

We assume that many users will remember the Flashback version of El Shaarawy in FIFA 21.

