Laura Tobón will return to television as part of a famous children’s program

Laura Tobon She is one of the most sought-after presenters in the country, among other things, for her participation in well-known national television productions such as ‘The voice‘, a singing contest on the Caracol channel in which she served as host for several seasons.

Despite the good reception that the woman from Bogotá had and her great performance, it seems that it was not taken into account for the deliveries that are planned in 2022. And although this information has not been confirmed by any of the parties, she has decided to look for new horizons and everything indicates that she has found them.

The announcement was made by herself through her Instagram account, in which she reported that now it will be part of ‘Sesame Street’a popular children’s program belonging to the American franchise ‘sesame street‘ and that, in Latin America, began to be broadcast from 1972.

“My love, I want to share with you that as of today I am part of the Sesame family. This new alliance is going to come with a lot of learning and values ​​that I want to start sharing with you. Get ready for what’s coming together!” wrote Laura Tobón, as a description of a publication that was accompanied by a video in which the characters of the famous Show.

However, what was not very clear to the followers of the also model was the role that she will play there, because while some rumors that she will give voice to one of the puppets, others affirm that she will be the new hostess. Even, there are those who say that Lucca will be by her side, the son she gave birth to seven months ago.

As expected, the reactions to the announcement were immediate and, through the comments, friends and fans of Tobón took the opportunity to comment on his new project.

“What a pride to see you in an animated series that has marked so many generations!”, “I have always said that you are one of the great presenters of our television and this is just a sample”, “I love knowing that you are going to be on Sesame Street because I have a son who loves the program” Y “I hope you are very happy in this new stage”; are some of the messages she received.

It is key to mention that this is not the first time that Laura Tobón has been part of an animated production, because in 2021, during her pregnancy, was chosen as one of the voices of the movie ‘Sing 2′whose story centers on a cast of animals preparing to put on a show in ‘the capital of entertainment’.

“So happy to be part of this beautiful family and share the official trailer for Sing 2 Come and Sing Again!”, wrote the 32-year-old woman, in charge of giving life to Linda Leblon, a glamorous journalist who made many laugh. spectators.

In addition, she was not the only Colombian who was part of the Latin dubbing for this Universal Pictures feature film, since the actor also worked alongside her. Sebastian Martinez, in the role of the villain Jimmy Crystal; and the singer Greeicy Rendon, who voiced Porsha Crystal. While the soundtrack had the participation of renowned stars such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello, among other.

