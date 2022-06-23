La Jornada – The Academy announces the winners of the honorary Oscar

Madrid. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood announced the winners of the honorary Oscars, also known as the Hollywood Academy Governors Awards, which this year go to composer Diane Warren, director Peter Weir and director and screenwriter Euzhan Palcy.

Actor Michael J. Fox, star of Return to the future Y teen wolf, will receive the Jean Hersholt Award in recognition of her humanitarian work.

“The Academy Board of Governors is honored to recognize four individuals who have made indelible contributions to the cinema and to the world at large,” said David Rubin, president of the Academy, in a statement highlighting “the tireless defense of Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease research, which along with his boundless optimism, exemplifies the impact of one person to change the future of millions.”

By Euzhan Palcy (Black cabins street, An arid white station) The Academy highlights that she is a “pioneering filmmaker, whose revolutionary importance in international cinema is based on the history of this task.” As for Diane Warren, who was nominated 13 times for the Oscar for best song and never won the award, the statement notes that “her music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless films and inspired generations of musical artists. ”.

Furthermore, “Peter Weir is a director of consummate skill and mastery, whose work reminds us of the power of cinema to reveal the full range of human experience,” he adds, referring to the director of such films as Sole Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show Y Master and Commander which accumulates a total of six nominations without getting any.

The delivery will take place at a gala on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. The award ceremony of the 95th edition of the Oscars is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, next year. The list of nominees will be known on January 24, 2023.

Marlee Matlin, to the board of governors

While the deaf actress Marlee Matlin, winner of an Oscar who is part of the cast of CODA, which won the award for best film, was chosen to join the board of directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, reported this organization.

He added that Matlin will be part of the new board of directors that he will assume for the 2022-23 season.

Members of the board of directors, or governors, come from 17 branches of filmmaking, including actors, directors, producers, editors and the visual effects team. The task of this body is to supervise the work of the Academy.

The board includes other notable members, such as Steven Spielberg and Ava Duvernay, the director of Selma.

Matlin fills the vacancy in the acting branch left by Laura Dern, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Rita Wilson.

The first deaf actress to win an Oscar for her role in Children of a Lesser God, was praised this year for her portrayal of a somewhat eccentric but vulnerable mother in CODA (English acronym for Child of Deaf Parents).

The independent film tells the story of Ruby, a high school teenager, the daughter of deaf parents, who tries to balance her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate with the world.

(With information from AFP)