Kylie Minogue, is considered one of the most beautiful artists at 54 years old

Singer Kylie Minogue was considered the sexiest artist over 50 years in accordance with ourtime dating site

With a 35% vote in favour, users and users of this platform They gave the number one position to the Australian songwriter as the sexiest at 54 years old.

Ourtime is a dating site for people 50+, with the aim of offering an adequate space for those who they want to leave their bachelorhood and venture into a possible relationship or romance.

The top 10 generated by this site included celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Hurley, George Clooney, among others, however, Kylie Minogue won first place for being considered the sexiest in this category.

The queen of dance pop

Kylie Ann Minogue began her acting career in 1979. when he appeared in the series Skyways and THenderson Kids. In 1987 he received 5 Longies award, the most important in Australian television.

He debuted in music in 2001 with his album Fever, where the song “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”positioned her for the rest of her career.

She also experienced a difficult facet when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which prevented him from starting a family.

One of the sweetest voices

She has won 3 BRIT Awards as the best international female artist and best international studio album and a Grammy for best dance song.

She is one of the most complete contemporary artists in the music and art industryis a composer and musical producer, dancer, actress and singer.

After this long list of skills and aptitudes, Kylie Minogue is now ranked number one as the sexiest artist, according to Ourtime.